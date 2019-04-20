Capcom Heavily Tease Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake earlier this year, we have already probably seen what will be one of the best gaming releases of the year. While it was truly excellent, it is perhaps a little disappointing to make such a statement in April.

Following a number of Twitter posts, however, Capcom seems to be dropping some lead-balloon level hints that something to do with Resident Evil 3 might be on the way!

Ever feel like somebody’s watching you…? pic.twitter.com/hPPk7OGm63 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 15, 2019

An April Fools Response?

Seeing the Twitter clips, it does seem that Capcom has something pretty huge planned. Featuring Jill Valentine (who wasn’t in the 2nd game) is a pretty strong clue as to the ‘hole in the wall’ being caused by Nemesis.

It may, however, be something of a response to a fake ‘April Fools’ reveal for the game.

What Do We Think?

Given the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, Nemesis seems more of a question of if than when. Admittedly, the jury is somewhat out as to whether this will be a standalone game or something more along the lines of DLC for the existing RE2 remake.

Clearly something or someone doesn’t understand the concept of doors… What do YOU think happened to the wall here?#RE2 pic.twitter.com/jJF2hjJlzj — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 16, 2019

For us, however, this is more than a little interesting. Given how many people love the third game from the franchise, getting some news (possibly at E3 2019) would be absolutely fantastic!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!