Capcom Is Looking for Testers for an Unannounced Game

Since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake earlier this year, while it was received exceptionally well by both fans and critics (and rightly so), it did only seem to spark different questions. Namely, as to when Capcom would do the same with Resident Evil 3 Nemesis.

Well, while we don’t have any specific confirmation, in a report via DSOGaming, Capcom is actively recruiting testers for a brand new (and yet undisclosed) release. Could this be Nemesis? Well, there’s more than a little to suggest that it might.

Capcom Are Looking for Testers!

The e-mail has reportedly been sent to those who are nominated ‘Resident Evil Ambassadors’. In it, it says:

“To all Resident Evil Ambassadors. Thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series. Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that’s in development!! We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development. So please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the Entry button.”

So, why does this make Resident Evil 3 seem like the most probable candidate? Well, the plot does get a little bit thicker when you see who sent the e-mail.

Could This Be Resident Evil 3?

Well, there is more than a little evidence suggesting that this might be related to Resident Evil Nemesis. Specifically, because the e-mail has come from “Capcom Division 1” who specifically deal with Resident Evil and Devil May Cry games.

Despite this, however, all we can categorically confirm is that Capcom has something new on the way that requires people to test it. Let’s just hope that it might be Resident Evil Nemesis! I mean, what else could it be?

What do you think? Would you like to see a Resident Evil 3 Nemesis remake? If so, do you hope it’s Capcoms next release? – Let us know in the comments!