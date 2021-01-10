Capcom Issues New Video Privacy Policy to Stop RE8 Spoilers

Back in November, it was revealed that Capcom has suffered a colossally huge data breach. One that had resulted in masses of exceptionally important information, such as game files and even employee/accounting details, being compromised. With the hacking organization seemingly holding this information to random (reportedly asking for an 8 figure sum to not reveal details to the online community), we have seen various information appear online since then confirming the validity of the breach. For example, Capcom’s entire gaming release line-up schedule, seemingly until 2024, had recently been posted as something thought to be a moderate indication (threat?) of the files in the group’s possession.

Well, following an update to Capcom’s video privacy policy, it seems that the company may be attempting to slow down the spread of spoilers as it has introduced some terse new requirements regarding video content on both the company and their upcoming games.

Capcom Updates Video Privacy Policy

Initially representing itself as a form of ‘guideline’ for online streamers, a poke into the details reveals some exceptionally notable key additions to their new privacy policy. Specifically, we refer to those listed below as now being prohibited:

Content before release: It is strictly prohibited to post any content not officially released, without authorization or filtering. Content from filtered copies will be deleted prior to release. The publication of this content may be authorized for analysis of authorized media or publications.

Unauthorized use: The use of programs such as cheats, hacks, etc. or devices that endanger Capcom titles is prohibited. Unauthorized content (e.g. emotes from Capcom sagas on Twitch) will also not be permitted.

Inappropriate content: mods that are illegal, racist, sexist, harmful to sexual orientation, sexually explicit, that promote hate crimes or the like. Capcom reserves the right to remove content that it finds inappropriate or questionable.

Video captures of Capcom publications: Video capture of printed digital books or similar materials published by Capcom or its licenses is prohibited.

What Does This Mean?

Well, reading between the lines, the new regulations to my way of thinking suggest that if you post a video online containing anything that may be considered a spoiler, Capcom will be coming after you to get it taken down as soon as possible. – While this doesn’t seemingly extend to any written content on any leaks, in regards to videos, it seems pretty clear that Capcom wants to at least limit the reveal, spread, or discussion of leaks regarding them.

Will it work though? Well, only time will tell, I somehow doubt it though! – Once a video goes online, generally speaking, its ‘borrowed’ and posted in many, many, places very shortly after and I daresay that not all of these will be within the grasp of Capcom’s lawyers!

You can check out the new Capcom privacy policy via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!