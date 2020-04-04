Capcom Rebrands Revelations 3 to Speed-Up Resident Evil 8?

Earlier this year, we began to hear some initial rumors surround Resident Evil 8. While we’ll admit that they were open to more than a little scrutiny, it seems that following the launch of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, things have started to go into overdrive!

Well, following a number of posts by Twitter user ‘AestheticGamer‘ it seems that Resident Evil 8 is indeed on the way. It is not, however, the game that was originally planned by Capcom.

The reason I said RE8 was "years away" earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, & that one is years away. But Capcom didn't want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, & internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Resident Evil 8 was Originally Revelations 3?

In the Twitter posts, it is suggested that the game now known as Resident Evil 8 wasn’t originally developed under this name. It was actually originally planned as the third installment in the ‘Revelations’ off-shoot. It seems though that internal testing of the game of Revelations 3 was exceptionally well received. So much so that Capcom decided to simply ‘modify’ it into next the next official Resident Evil title. Why did they do this, though? Well, keep reading to find out!

The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a "mainline" title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you've heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain.



So as I've said, it's a cross-gen game. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

What Do We Think?

As above, rumors surrounding this game seem to be hitting overdrive and the swap from Revelations 3 to Resident Evil 8 may answer a lot surrounding that. But why the change? Well, it appears that an official RE8 was (is?) in development. Capcom was, however, a bit concerned as to how long it was taking. As such, to avoid a long delay between RE7 and the next official release, they’ve essentially ‘stolen’ Revelations 3 to make the release date much sooner.

The good is that, from a gamers point of view, this does appear to be a positive step. As above, Revelations 3 is reported to be an excellent game. If it only required a few changes to tie itself into the main franchise, they’ll have no complaints from me if it means we get it sooner rather than later!

Better still, it is suggested in the posts that RE8 will release both on current and next-gen consoles. This, therefore, indicates that Capcom plans to release it within the next year. Sounds good to me!

What do you think? Do you think this is a smart move by Capcom? Are you disappointed that this will not technically be the true RE8 release? – Let us know in the comments!