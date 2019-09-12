Capcom Reveal More Resident Evil Project Resistance Details

Following a teaser revealed earlier this month, Capcom gave us more than a little hint that a brand new Resident Evil game was on the way. Fortunately, they didn’t make us wait too long before launching the official trailer at the Tokyo Game Show.

Despite the trailer, however, we had very few details to go on as to exactly what kind of game this would be. In a report via DSOGaming, however, Capcom has now spilled the beans on (roughly speaking) what we can expect from the release.

Resident Evil Project Resistance

Project Resistance will be a 1 vs. 4 online survival horror game set within the Resident Evil universe. Similar to games such as Dead by Daylight, 4 survivors will pit themselves against a player controller ‘mastermind’ who is looking to kill them via the various tools Umbrella has under their belt. Namely; zombies, lickers and even Mr. X himself.

While the ‘mastermind’ will not control the action directly, they will have access to cameras to place traps and, essentially, try and kill all of the other players. The survivors will, of course, each have skills that will help them escape the Labrinth such as weapon specializations, healing perks and hacking abilities.

Is Capcom Making a Mistake? – What Do We Think?

As a huge fan of Dead by Daylight, I have to admit that in terms of a concept, I’m really loving the sound of this! Admittedly, Capcom has in the past often had mixed (and outright awful) experiences when it comes to spin-offs on their formula.

While I can’t say I’m necessarily hyped, this definitely has my attention. It just looks good and although that in itself is no guarantee of a great game, I think I am erring towards this being pretty special.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!