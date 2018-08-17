Capcom Reveal Resident Evil 2 Collectors Edition UK Bundle

It has become something of an expected thing these days that a big game release will have some kind of ‘collectors edition’. While some of these can be brilliant in terms of what you get, some can be outright ridiculous both in terms of the goodies and the price. We’ll never forget that £700 Assassins Creed bundle.

As such, it’s should be no surprise that Resident Evil 2 will have a collectors edition. In a report via Eurogamer though, Capcom has decided to reveal to UK customers early what they will get!

What Will I Get?

In the UK version of the collector’s edition (which will probably be the same as Europe and America), you will get;

  • A copy of the game.
  • A set of keys (from the game).
  • An artbook
  • The game’s soundtrack on CD.
  • A poster.
  • A 12″ Leon figure.
  • Bonus DLC content.

All of which would be enclosed in a nice ‘box’ that will be familiar to anyone who has played the game.

resident evil 2

When Is It Out and How Much?

Resident Evil 2 will release on January 25th, 2019. If you’re interested in the collector’s edition though, it does carry a £230 price tag.

While it is a lot less expensive than the Japanese version, I think theirs (with the awesome typewriter keyboard) is massively better. For £230 though, I think Capcom will have to forgive me, but I’m just going to buy the regular copy of the game.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the UK collectors edition? Would you prefer the Japanese version? – Let us know in the comments!

