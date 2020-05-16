Capcom Says Nemesis Retcon Let RE4 Make More Sense

For those of you who have played the Resident Evil 3 remake (and let’s face it, it doesn’t take long to get through the game) you possibly noticed that while Nemesis was as bothersome as ever, he did have a new weapon in his arsenal. Namely, the ability to inject a parasite into zombies that made them even more deadly!

With this not being included in the original game, many simply dismissed this as a means of giving Nemesis a new threat. It turns out, however, that this was actually a form of retcon put in place to attempt to make the game lead into Resident Evil 4 better!

Nemesis Retconned To Let RE4 Make More Sense!

Firstly, I feel I should clarify that the term ‘retcon’ means. Put simply, it’s when established facts are altered. Something similar to how The Simpsons have regularly changed its timeline (and flashbacks) to explain why Bart and Lisa are still 10 and 8 years old respectively.

So, how does this affect Nemesis? Well, in a report via Eurogamer, Capcom has explained that his ‘infection’ ability was added to the remake to allow Ganado’s from RE4 to make a little more sense in the overall timeline.

“This was implemented as a means of differentiating Nemesis from Tyrant in Resident Evil 2. We wanted Nemesis to come across as an even more formidable opponent, so we started considering alternate abilities aside from its heavy weapon artillery. We inevitably decided on this final ability due to the presence of Ganado in Resident Evil 4. Ganado are humanoid enemies that are created through being infected with the Plagas parasite, the original basis for NE-α. When the Plagas activates, it spawns from the neck of its host in the form of a tentacle. NE-α was created to imitate this parasitic quality. We wanted NE-α infected enemies to be visually similar to the Plagas-infected Ganados as a means for fans to piece together how Nemesis fits within the whole Resident Evil franchise.”

What Do We Think?

Beyond an interesting tidbit from the overall development of Resident Evil 3 and Nemesis, this doesn’t really change much about the game as a whole. Unless, of course, that Capcom has disclosed this in order for them to establish a firmer timeline in the remakes. Particularly since Resident Evil 4 will be the next game to get the ‘treatment’.

If you were, however, wondering why Nemesis did have this new ability, well, now you know!

What do you think? Did you play the Resident Evil 3 Remake? If so, how long did it take you to complete it? – Let us know in the comments!