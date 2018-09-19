Capcom Shuts Down The Dead Rising Studio

Dead Rising was certainly something of a unique game when it launched. Players were locked inside a shopping mall with a bunch of zombies. With a very specific in-game timer, you had the option to do as much or as little as they wanted. It’s no exaggeration to say that you could sit out the entire time standing doing nothing. Of course, the main objective was to try and save as many people as you could. If you weren’t on the roof for the right time though, you would miss your escape!

Since then, while the franchise did develop a little, the formula was largely allowed to remain the same. Sadly, the most recent entries began to really highlight the fact that this game, while fun, was a bit of a one trick pony.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, it has now officially all come to an end as Capcom has shut down the office that specifically developed the games!

Staff Concerns

The office, based in Vancouver, employed around 158 people and at the time of writing, their future is a little unclear. Presumably this all but confirms that based on the reportedly poor sales of Dead Rising 4 the franchise is going to be put to rest. Well, at least for a little while.

Capcom has said: “[we have] been focused on increasing the efficiency and growth of its game development operations. To support this objective, new R&D facilities and annual hiring have been underway at the Osaka headquarters. In consideration of this process. As a result of reviewing titles in development at Capcom Vancouver. Capcom has decided to cancel the development projects at this studio and will concentrate development of major titles in Japan.”

Capcom will likely try and see if the staff can be helped into new positions, but for 158, that might be a bit tricky.

