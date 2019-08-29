Capcom Teases A New Resident Evil Game Announcement

If we overlook the release of the Resident Evil 2 Remake earlier this year (which shouldn’t be overlooked as it’s bloody awesome) then it’s been 2 and a half years now since we last saw a ‘new’ release from the franchise. While Resident Evil 7, in my opinion, was excellent, it didn’t achieve the sales Capcom were hoping for and that may, in part, have explained the brief hiatus from the franchise. On the plus side, it probably meant that we got the RE2 remake faster than we might otherwise have had!

Well, following the launch of a new website, it seems that Capcom is now ready to reveal a brand new Resident Evil game!

Capcom Teases New Resident Evil Game

The website (which you can visit here) currently only has the working title ‘Project Resistance’. It can’t, however, escape your attention as to which 2 letters in that name have been highlighted.

Although it is just a teaser at the moment, Capcom has confirmed that they will make a formal announced on September 9 at 15:00 UTC (16:00 BST, 11:00 ET, 08:00 PT).

What Do We Think?

I must admit, having immensely enjoyed the Resident Evil 2 remake, I’m more than ready for a brand new game in the franchise. Admittedly, what form it will take is more than a little unclear. I am, however, more than happy to speculate what it may be over the next 10 days.

What I would, however, suggest is to temper any hopes for a Nemesis remake. That may happen, but I don’t think just yet.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to a new Resident Evil game? – Let us know in the comments!