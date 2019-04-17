Capcom to Release an Arcade Stick With 16 Build-In Games

/ 5 hours ago
capcom

Capcom Home Arcade

Over recent years, there has been significant growth in the retro gaming market. A growth that has specifically seen a substantial increase in home systems with ‘built-in’ games as standard.

In a report via Kotaku, however, it looks like gaming giant Capcom is the next to enter the ring, albeit with a more than impressive style of system.

capcom

Arcade Stick

The system will feature an ‘arcade stick’ like control and as such, probably already has a number of retro fans interested. Featuring a ‘plug and play’ TV feature, however, the system also comes pre-loaded with 16 Capcom gaming classics included.

What Games?

The full game list includes;

  • 1944: The Loop Master
  • Alien Vs. Predator
  • Armored Warriors
  • Capcom Sports Club
  • Captain Commando
  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Eco Fighters
  • Final Fight
  • Ghouls ’N Ghosts
  • Gigawing
  • Mega Man: The Power Battle
  • Progear
  • Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
  • Strider
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

When is it Out & How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, no specific price for the system has been given. If you are, however, already into this regardless of the cost, then the Capcom Home Arcade will be released on October 25th.

I must admit, I am more than a little tempted with this. I am perhaps a little disappointed with some of the games on the list, but based on most third-party systems, I hope this will provide a great home classic arcade experience.

What do you think? Are you interested in this system? What do you think about the games included on it? – Let us know in the comments!

capcom
Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Comments

One Response to “Capcom to Release an Arcade Stick With 16 Build-In Games”
  1. Ryan says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    I can’t wait !! I’m only buying it because it has Street Fighter,Ghouls & Ghosts and Alien vs Predator and

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!