Capcom to Release an Arcade Stick With 16 Build-In Games

Capcom Home Arcade

Over recent years, there has been significant growth in the retro gaming market. A growth that has specifically seen a substantial increase in home systems with ‘built-in’ games as standard.

In a report via Kotaku, however, it looks like gaming giant Capcom is the next to enter the ring, albeit with a more than impressive style of system.

Arcade Stick

The system will feature an ‘arcade stick’ like control and as such, probably already has a number of retro fans interested. Featuring a ‘plug and play’ TV feature, however, the system also comes pre-loaded with 16 Capcom gaming classics included.

What Games?

The full game list includes;

1944: The Loop Master



Alien Vs. Predator



Armored Warriors



Capcom Sports Club



Captain Commando



Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness



Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors



Eco Fighters



Final Fight



Ghouls ’N Ghosts



Gigawing



Mega Man: The Power Battle



Progear



Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting



Strider



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

When is it Out & How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, no specific price for the system has been given. If you are, however, already into this regardless of the cost, then the Capcom Home Arcade will be released on October 25th.

I must admit, I am more than a little tempted with this. I am perhaps a little disappointed with some of the games on the list, but based on most third-party systems, I hope this will provide a great home classic arcade experience.

What do you think? Are you interested in this system? What do you think about the games included on it? – Let us know in the comments!