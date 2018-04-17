CAPCOM Unveils ‘Falke’ As Next Street Fighter V DLC Character

New Character for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

CAPCOM is announcing that the next DLC character for Street Fighter V is a new character named ‘Falke’. She is one of M. Bison’s clones and has her own set of Psycho-powers inherited from her master. Like all of Bison’s clones, she is heavily experimented on and received martial arts training day-in and day-out. She carries a fighting stick, which is a bit shorter than a staff, but longer than Rolento’s weapon from the SF Alpha series. This staff is the “Harmony” and she fights by imbuing it with Psycho power energy. Check out how she fights from the official gameplay trailer video below:

What Special Moves Does Falke Have?

Falke’s V-Skill is the Psycho Trombe, where she spins her staff in front using one hand. This has the ability to absorb projectiles and is cancellable with a variety of normal moves.

Her V-Trigger I is the ‘Staerken‘ and her V-Trigger II is the ‘Psycho Angriff’. The first V-trigger uses 2-bars, and it powers up her special moves without charging. The second V-trigger powers up her staff and it enables new moves.

When Will Falke Be Available?

Falke will be available starting April 24, 2018. As a standalone character, she is unlockable for $5.99 USD or 100,000 in-game CAPCOM Fight Money. Users who have a Season 3 Character Pass will be able to get her as part of the package (pass costs $29.99). As usual, if users use real-world money to unlock characters whether via character pass or individually purchased, they get access to her Battle Costume with all colour-options unlocked.