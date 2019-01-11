CAPCOM’s Resident Evil 2 Time-Limited Demo is Now Available

Single-Playthrough Demo from CAPCOM

The time-limited demo for CAPCOM‘s Resident Evil 2 remake is starting to roll out today. It will be available until January 31st, and the game itself arrives on January 25th.

Unlike most demos, CAPCOM opted to make this one a time-limited version. The approximate playtime is 30 minutes and it ends if players do not clear it before the time runs out. Of course, it is possible to save some time by skipping some cut scenes. Those who are also familiar with the original game have the advantage since they know here to go.

How Big is the Download Size?

The Resident Evil 2 demo download size is 7.91GB for PlayStation. Although there is no firm information on Xbox One and PC, the download size should also be similar. The full game itself on the PC is 26GB in total.

Progress on the demo does not carry over to the full game unfortunately. However, finishing the demo will unlock a special new trailer for users to watch.

Can My System Run Resident Evil 2?

The demo should have the same system requirements as the full version. With the exception of the hard drive space of course.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Requirements