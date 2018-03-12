CaseLabs Announces the SMA8-X Extreme Edition Chassis

A Bigger CaseLabs Magnum SMA8 Chassis

Corsair is not the only company set to announce a giant chassis launch. US-based CaseLabs is also preparing the “X” revision for their Magnum SMA8 chassis. The “X” stands for “Extreme Edition” and the new chassis is actually closer in size to the flagship SMA10 than the existing SMA8 Rev A. It measures 286m x 675mm x 851mm with similar features to the SMA8-A, except with two cooling chambers. This extra room allows for 140.4 (560) drop-in side mounts in both chambers. That means room for up to three 560 radiators in one chassis.

Aside from the extra room, the SMA8-X updates several optional features from the SMA8-A. CaseLabs states that they will provide three options for the front, including the fully ventilated option seen in the early prototype photo above. The other options include the standard, fully ventilated and a new front window panel. The SMA8-X revision is also going to have tempered glass side panels, as well as USB 3.1 front IO options.

The SMA8 series supports E-ATX, with an option for SSI EEB in standard or reverse layout.

When is the SMA8-X Chassis Coming Out?

CaseLabs did not reveal any pricing information yet as the provided information is still for the prototype. Expected availability is not until late March. Pricing will most likely be between the SMA8-A ($599) and the STH10 ($739), as this is essentially an “SMA10” of sorts.

