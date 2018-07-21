CBS Releasing Star Trek Discovery Mini-Episodes in Fall 2018

Four New “Short Trek” Episodes

As exciting as a second season might be for fans of Star Trek Discovery, nobody likes waiting. Especially when the new season is not going to air until 2019. Which is why CBS is announcing four new “short treks” to tide fans over until the season 2 premiere. These “Short Treks” will consist of 10 to 15 minute long episodes and will start airing in fall 2018.

What Can Fans Expect From These Episodes?

Each are standalone stories and will be an exploration of key characters and themes which fit into the Star Trek Discovery universe. There is no shortage of compelling stories to tell in the ‘Star Trek’ universe that inspire, entertain, and either challenge our preconceived ideas or affirm long held beliefs, and we are excited to broaden the universe already with SHORT TREKS,” says co-creator Alex Kurtzman.

“Each episode will deliver closed-ended stories while revealing clues about what’s to come on in future Star Trek Discovery episodes. They’ll also introduce audiences to new characters who may inhabit the larger world of ‘Star Trek.’”

Rainn Wilson will return to play Harry Mudd in a short, which he will also direct. Aldis Hodge will star in another episode as Craft, a man who finds himself the only human on board a deserted ship.

Additional episodes include a deep dive into Saru’s (Doug Jones) backstory as the first Kelpien to join Starfleet. As well as Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) journey aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and her friendship with an unlikely partner.