CD Projekt Red Abandons Ethics with Cyberpunk 2077 ‘Crunch’

CD Projekt Red is undoubtedly one of the most respected game developers in the world and has often gone on the record to state the companies position regarding ‘crunch time’ within the industry. Put simply, they’re not fans of it! – Following a report via Bloomberg, however, it seems that with the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 looming ever closer, they have had to give up on that ethical position in order to ensure that the game meets its November 19th release date.

CD Projekt Red Issues Cyberpunk 2077 ‘Crunch Time’

In an internal e-mail sent to employees, CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski has said:

“Starting today, the entire (development) studio is in overdrive. Your typical amount of work [will be the week] and one day of the weekend.” I take it upon myself to receive the full backlash for the decision. I know this is in direct opposition to what we’ve said about crunch. It’s also in direct opposition to what I personally grew to believe a while back — that crunch should never be the answer. But we’ve extended all other possible means of navigating the situation.”

What Do We Think?

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 less than two months away, and with it already receiving numerous delays, CD Projekt Red has clearly had to make a very difficult decision here. Namely, whether to delay the game (again) or to effectively require it’s employees to work under conditions the company has always ethically been against. It seems, however, that with them not being willing to push the date back again, it has had to back-peddle on its prior ‘anti-crunch time’ stance. On the plus side, however, CD Projekt Red has at least confirmed that all aspects of overtime will be paid. Something that is not common in the industry as a whole.

As a gamer though, it’s honestly difficult to know where I stand on this. While another delay would undoubtedly be met with a lot of disappointment, will it really be as much as if the game is released unfinished or, perhaps worse, employees are made to suffer for it?… – Well, by hook or by crook, Cyberpunk 2077 will land on November 19th and CD Projekt Red is seemingly doing everything they can to make sure this happens! For right or wrong.

