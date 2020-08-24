CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Will have Free DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19th (pending any further delays) and for many, this represents the biggest gaming release of 2020. While the base game does seemingly represent potentially hundreds of hours of content, however, some people have apparently already been curious enough to ask about DLC for the game.

Well, following a Twitter response from CD Projekt Red, the developer has confirmed not only that Cyberpunk 2077 will have DLC, but that a lot of it will be offered for free!

Cyberpunk 2077 to Get Free DLC

Admittedly, with the game not yet out, you might think that it’s more than a little premature to be asking about DLC. Following the reponse, however, it seems fairly clear that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to follow a similar path to The Witcher 3.

So, in a nutshell, yes, the game will probably have some DLC that you will have to pay for. On the other side of the coin, however, there’s still going to be some (probably pretty significant) additions that will be made available for free!

What Do We Think?

We’ve said this on many occasions in the past, but CD Projekt Red is one of the few developers that is almost universally praised by fans and gamers for the attitude they take in making games. Admittedly, paid DLC is not for everyone. Then again, it is hard to ignore just how fantastic The Witcher 3’s ‘Blood and Wine’ DLC was. Any other developer would’ve released that DLC as a stand-alone spin-off game for easily double the price (and nobody would’ve probably complained even then!).

We’ll admit, hyperbole for Cyberpunk 2077 has (on many occasions) gone a little overboard at times. Let’s be honest though, this is, without a doubt, the biggest gaming release coming out this year and if anyone can make it live up to the hype, it’s CD Projekt Red.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!