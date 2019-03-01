CD Projekt RED Confirms E3 Attendance for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Update from CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED is taking their sweet time in developing the hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, there is still no launch date announcements, despite showing off a 48-minute gameplay video six months ago.

The company has also skipped recent events such as the 2018 Video Game Awards three months ago. Which suggests they are not ready to show anything new yet and that more waiting is in order. With the departure of Creative Director Sebastian Stepien last month, fans assumed that there will be further delays.

However, CD Projekt RED simply tweeted out that this morning that they will be at E3 2019. Since the tweet comes from their official Cyberpunk 2077 account, it is safe to assume we will be seeing new content.

For those of you asking, yes, we will be at E3 this year. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2019

When is E3 2019?

The 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo will begin on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. It is usually a 3-day event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center so it will wrap up on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

What exactly CD Project RED intends to show or announce is still unknown. Obviously, the best case scenario would be an actual launch date. Last year’s E3 2018 included a Cyberpunk 2077 reveal during Microsoft’s Xbox Conference. Hopefully this year, fans may finally be able to have a hands on experience.