CD Projekt Red Confirms More Witcher Games Are On The Way

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games coming up for release is Cyberpunk 2077. Being developed by CD Projekt Red, we already have more than a little reassurance that the game will be pretty amazing. They are, after all, the studio behind the Witcher franchise which has never failed to impress.

With the development of Cyberpunk 2077 being a huge priority at the moment, however, it has raised some concerns to the future of The Witcher franchise. It has been more than a few years now since The Witcher 3 released and, as such, although people are excited for Cyberpunk 2077, they would like to think that the other franchise isn’t dead either.

Well, the good news is that in a report via Engadget, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that moving forward, the developer will be able to simultaneously work on both franchises.

CD Project Red Says Simultaneous Development is Now Possible

Despite the scale of its releases, CD Projekt Red is, relatively speaking, quite a small studio. As such, to date, they have only (largely) been able to work on one major game at a time. This has created problems in itself that the studio has experienced large periods where not a lot of money has been coming in between releases.

Following a restructuring at the office, however, the developer has now confirmed that following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, they will be in a position to develop sequels not only for this franchise but also for The Witcher as well.

What does this mean? Well, put simply, we’re going to get releases a lot quicker than we might have in the past and for a studio as good as they are, this can only be good news for us humble gamers!

