Cyberpunk 2077 Delays Sees Dev Team Get Death Threats

Following an official announcement by CD Projekt Red, the developers confirmed that (yet) another delay had been given to the highly-anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077 that would now see it arrive on December 10th. – Now, while this was clearly very disappointing news (particularly given that this is the third official delay we’ve seen so far this year) it seems that many people have decided to vent their anger in very awful ways.

Namely, following a Twitter post from CD Projekt Red Senior Developer ‘Andrzej Zawadzki‘, he has confirmed that members of the team have started receiving death threats!

Cyberpunk 2077 Team Get Death Threats Over Delay

Now, as per the Twitter post made below, I don’t feel like I need to point out the fact that this really isn’t acceptable in any circumstance. In fact, sending death threats safely behind the comfort of your keyboard is a very scumbaggish and cowardly thing to do!

While we can entirely understand the disappointment and potential anger surrounding this decision to further delays the game’s launch, ultimately, it’s very unlikely that the team behind the game wanted to do so. It’s just simply been a necessity to get it over the line in the manner they want to.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

Don’t Do This… EVER!

Admittedly, despite the new December 10th release date, we would probably advise people to not take this as written in stone. Which is, perhaps in retrospect, what CD Projekt Red’s management should have done when they announced the April release date, then September, then November. – Just to reemphasize the point, however, as angry as you might feel about this, it does not excuse this sort of behavior or action!

Yes, you’re allowed to be mad that it’s been delayed, but don’t stoop so low as to send anonymous (or otherwise) death threats to it’s team. Or, in fact, anyone for that matter!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!