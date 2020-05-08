CD Projekt Red Clarifies Cyberpunk 2077 “In-Game Purchases”

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been having a good laugh at some of the content noted within the game’s age-rating applications make with the various bodies around the world. One such item, for example, was the apparent option to be able to customize your character’s genitals. Oh my!

One of the more controversial inclusions to pop up in the ratings, however, has been the mention of the dreaded “in-game purchases” tag. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, CD Projekt Red has been quick to quell any concerns! No, Cyberpunk 2077 will not include microtransactions!

Cyberpunk 2077

The mere mention of “in-game purchases” created a lot of panic that the game would (like many others these days) be full of opportunities to try and squeeze more money out of you via either in-game items, skins, loot boxes or currency. The good news is, however, that this doesn’t appear to be the case.

So, why has the ESRB mentioned this? Well, apparently it’s due to how some aspects of the games menu present themselves. As we understand it, because the in-game menu specifically denotes a selectable option for DLC (that’ll obviously come in the future), this falls under the ‘in-game purchases’ umbrella of denotation with the ESRB.

So, it’s there, but only on a technicality!

What Do We Think?

Well, the short version is that Cyberpunk 2077 will not have microtransactions. It’s merely a quirk of the rating system that the mention of DLC in a game requires the ‘declaration’ to be made. We’ll admit though, this is a grey area that probably needs further clarification by the ESRB to prevent any future misunderstandings of this nature.

The short version is though, rejoice! Cyberpunk 2077 arrives this September and, apparently, CD Projekt Red isn’t looking to gouge you any more money than the price of the game (and it’s future DLCs)!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!