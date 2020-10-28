Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed – Is CDPR Risking Good Faith?

Just in case you haven’t heard, CD Projekt Red confirmed last night via their Twitter account that Cyberpunk 2077 had, again, been delayed. The good news is that the delay has only seen it pushed back until December 10th, but given that this represents the third official delay this year, it does beg the question as to whether the developer is risking blowing away all of the good faith it has, over many years, built up with the gaming community. Largely with the fact that, over recent months, the company has been found to be both making and breaking a lot of promises.

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed… AGAIN!

Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious gaming releases in recent memory and, from what we’ve seen so far, it undoubtedly looks pretty amazing. Given that the game has been in development for around 7 years now, however, we have entered a point of total hype saturation. More so though, with each delay, we are seeing CD Projekt Red continually move the goalposts in terms of their final delivery.

While I won’t go into massive detail surrounding it, the key points are as follows:

CD Projekt Red confirmed, less than 24-hours before this latest delay announcement, that the November 19th release date was nailed down

CD Projekt Red promised it wouldn’t force staff to crunch to meet the deadline. Last month they announced that crunch was in effect

CD Projekt Red confirmed that priority would be given to current-gen systems in terms of the game’s launch. It seems now, however, that the delay is pretty much entirely down to ensuring compatibility with the soon to be released next-gen consoles

What Do We Think?

CD Projekt Red is one of the significantly few developers that has a really good relationship with its consumers. And while we doubt that making this decision to delay the game further was an easy one, they are definitely risking the possibility of alienating even their most ardent of supporters.

We are still 100% convinced that when Cyberpunk 2077 launches, it’s going to be amazing. For the moment, however, we think the social media team behind the game might be better off just keeping quiet because if you’re going to make promises you can’t keep, you severely risk damaging the excellent reputation you have. – Put simply, we still love CD Projekt Red, but at the same time, we can’t help but feel like some of that love has gotten a little more tarnished this morning.

Presuming that Cyberpunk 2077 does launch on December 10th, however, and it’s every bit as fantastic as it looks, I daresay a lot of this will (and probably should) be forgotten!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!