CD Projekt RED Denies Rumours of Two Other Cyberpunk Games

Says 60% of Dev Teams Dedicated Exclusively to Cyberpunk 2077

Polish website Bankier recently reported that CD Projekt RED is currently working on two additional titles set in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077. However, CD Projekt RED clarified that this is not quite accurately the case at all.

“We currently have a total of five teams working on a number of projects, with three focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077,” says the statement (via DSOGaming). “These include CD Projekt Red Warsaw and Kraków, who are handling the main game, as well as the Wroc?aw studio, where around 40 industry specialists are engaged in technology R&D.”

Meanwhile, the remaining two teams are at the Warsaw Studio handling development of Gwent, while the last team is Spokko, developing an unannounced mobile game project.

What Do We Think?

Interestingly, this clarification is not quite clear and leaves us with more questions. One team is obviously working on the multiplayer aspect. Although it is not clear yet whether this is going to be part of the base game or expansion.

The other two teams could be working on the expansion as well. Especially with CD Projekt RED’s knack for very massive DLCs, it will definitely take a lot of effort. That might be what Bankier was talking about and thus, the effort looks like an entirely new game independent of the main Cyberpunk 2077 title.

Either way, we would just have to wait and see. So far, all the delays are easy enough to ignore considering how good the game looks. Whether it meets the extremely high expectations of everyone and the company itself will only be revealed in time.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16th, 2020. It will have simultaneous release for PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. The game is already available for pre-order on GoG, Steam and other game outlets.