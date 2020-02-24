CD Projekt Red is Officially Europe’s Second-Biggest Game Dev

CD Projekt Red is one of the (sadly) few game developers who are almost universally respected among their fans. Known to not release a game until it’s ready, one of the best examples of this was when they recently announced that upcoming release Cyberpunk 2077 had been delayed from April until September.

Did the fans have a problem with this? Of course they didn’t! Why? Because they trust that if CD Projekt Red is delaying a game, it’s only because it’s around 97% ready. As fans, we know that they have only pushed it back to make sure that last 3% is perfected!

In a report via Eurogamer, however, it seems that this faith they have built with consumers has been well-rewarded. So much, in fact, that the latest company valuation now rates them as the 2nd ‘biggest’ game developer in Europe.

CD Projekt Red

Despite being valued at around $6.8b only last month, it seems that a lot of things have been going in their favor. This is in no small part due to the recent resurgence in ‘The Witcher’ franchise following the highly successful Netflix series. Something additionally backed by the (much better than it had any right to be) Nintendo Switch port.

More so, however, with Cyberpunk 2077 almost guaranteed to be one of the most groundbreaking games in recent memory, there’s a lot of confidence in CD Projekt Red at the moment from the markets.

Who is Number 1?

Well, in terms of European developers, Ubisoft still holds the top spot with a reported value of around $9.6b. Albeit, how a company that has become so shoddy over the last 10 years is still worth that much is honestly beyond me!

The good news is, however, that CD Projekt Red is currently on a huge upward spike and, as we noted earlier, given that they are one of the most universally loved developers out there, this does give the market (as a whole) an indication that consumers do support companies who support them! We can only hope that EA, Bethesda, and Blizzard are paying attention to this!

What do you think? Are you a can of CD Projekt Red? Looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!