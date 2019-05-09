CD-Projekt RED Re-Imagines Geralt the Witcher as a Ronin in Japan

12-Inch Figure Available Now via CD Projekt RED Store

CD Projekt RED has just launched a new online store selling merchandise related to their game franchise. They offer shirts, mugs, and other accessories. Naturally, this also includes products from their highly popular video game adaptation of Andrej Sapkowski’s The Witcher.

Along with the store’s launch, CD Projekt RED has unveiled an impressive 12-inch statue of Geralt from The Witcher series. Unlike previous depictions of the monster hunter however, this one is an alternate take inspired by Japanese folklore.

This Geralt is wearing a samurai outfit and wields a katana. Despite the departure from the original design, the new look actually fits the character well.

It is made of polystone material and is hand-painted. So it looks much better than other mass-produced statues. Despite being painted by hand, the statue is meticulously detailed. Just look at the muddy foot prints on the base stand.

How Much is the Geralt Ronin Statue?

It is now available for pre-order via the CD Projekt RED store for €219.00. Unfortunately, it appears to be only available in Europe at the moment.

The figure comes with two interchangeable Geralt heads. One of which has a ponytail and clean shaven like in the game. Meanwhile, the other head is bearded and has his hair tied back like a samurai.

The shipping date is for Q4 2019.