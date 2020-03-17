CD Projekt Red Says COVID-19 isn’t Affecting Cyberpunk 2077

So, the bad news is that assuming everything had originally gone to play, we’d have been playing Cyberpunk 2077 in a couple of weeks’ time. Earlier this year, however, CD Projekt Red confirmed that due to the game not being finished yet, they would be delaying it until September. News that, on the whole, the community took very well. I suppose it’s the bonus of being a developer as well respected as they are.

In the last couple of weeks, however, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, there have been concerns surrounding if this may impact the games industry. Specifically, leading to (or adding to further) delays. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, the good news is that CD Projekt Red doesn’t seem to think it’ll be a problem. Put simply, they’re telling us that they have everything under control!

CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 is Still on Track

In the statement, which you can read above, CD Projekt Red has been keen to highlight that although they are encouraging employees to work from home, they do not believe that this will have any impact on the planned release date for Cyberpunk 2077. Well, not unless something drastic changes.

Admittedly, working from home can often produce delays. You know, since you’re far more likely to get distracted. It does, however, perhaps highlight just how close the game is to crossing the finish line!

What Do We Think?

When CD Projekt Red announced the September delay, we said (semi-seriously) that this was probably because they were only happy with 99% of the finished product so far. As such, they’d be taking that additional 6 months to polish off that 1%. We can’t help but feel though that despite the seeming tone of levity, this is probably the reality. Cyberpunk 2077 is probably practically ready. Let’s face it as well, if this was EA, it would’ve probably been released last September!

The point we’re trying to get at is that we feel that the September date allowed plenty of time to iron out all of the kinks. In other words, despite them looking to work from home, the truth is that they’re probably right. This likely isn’t going to affect the release date one little bit!

