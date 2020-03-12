With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on September 17th, it undoubtedly is going to represent one of the most major gaming releases of 2020. There is, however, the question mark as to what CD Projekt Red will do next.

Being one of the most universally respected developers, while we know that it will likely be excellent, it’s still a solid question to ask. Well, if you were wondering, then in a report via DSOGaming, they have just given you your answer!

CD Projekt Red Confirms Next Game Will be from ‘The Witcher’

Speaking in an interview, CD Projekt Red’s Adam Kicinski has not only confirmed that a ‘Witcher‘ game is currently in development but in terms of their long term strategy, they’ll only be concentrating on the Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher franchises. Well, in a roundabout sort of way.

“We have already been working on another single player game. We currently have a relatively clear concept about what it is. However, we do not want to spend time on it at this moment. After the work is done on Cyberpunk 2077, we’ll start developing our next game.” “We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create games. Therefore all our upcoming games, so far, are either “Witcher” or “Cyberpunk”.”

When Will it Be Released?

Based on these comments, it’s pretty clear that a small team is working on a new Witcher game. It’s certainly not, however, a high-priority at the moment. There is, after all, still the small matter of Cyberpunk 2077 to get finished and ready for launch.

The one thing that does seem doubtful (or at least unconfirmed), however, is that this is going to be ‘The Witcher 4’. CD Projekt Red has only gone as far to as confirm that the ‘universe’ is being used and, if I was going to put a bet on it, I’d say that the next game might see Ciri become our main protagonist. Not that I’d grumble about that!

What do you think? What would you like to see next from CD Projekt Red and ‘The Witcher’? – Let us know in the comments!