CD Projekt Red Says The Witcher 3.5 Would be ‘Easy – But Lazy’

The Witcher

It’s been over 4 years now since The Witcher 3 was released and I think that even despite all that time, it still holds up remarkably well. It is, if nothing else, a testament to the quality that CD Projekt Red put into the game (along with some of the best DLC ever seen) that I (and many others) could still happily pick this up and spend 6 hours side questing.

While E3 2019 had plenty of news surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, however, some were perhaps a little disappointed that nothing from the Witcher franchise appeared to be in the works. Well, in a report via PCGamesN, CD Projekt Red has admitted that making a new Witcher game wouldn’t exactly be difficult, but it’s not ‘what they’re about’.

‘Not What We’re About’

Many would probably quite happily welcome a new Witcher game that was practically entirely based on the third instalment. Even CD Projekt Red admits that doing so wouldn’t be too difficult. They did, however, say that churning out sequels isn’t what they do!

“We want to push the bar higher with every single game release. It’s not about getting The Witcher 3.5 out there which would be fairly easy – of course it’s very difficult. Using the same engine, telling the same stories; the technology is established. And making a quick dollar. But that’s not [what we do].”

What Do We Think?

Without a doubt, CD Projekt Red is one of the best developers currently out there and no, we’re not talking just about the games they’ve released to date. It’s more about their ethos as a whole. In an attitude that you could argue is only shared with Rockstar Games, CD Projekt Red will not be rushed and will not release a game until it’s ready. As such, to date, practically everything they’ve done has been Golden!

It does, however, also highlight something else. Namely, that if they did release a ‘Witcher 3.5’, I’d 100% buy it. I daresay many millions of others would too. The fact that they can resist this temptation is truly remarkable!

It does, however, beg a very good question… Would you prefer to see ‘The Witcher 3.5’ release next year, or the Witcher 4 come out in 2022? – Let us know what you think in the comments!