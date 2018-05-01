CD Projekt RED Taking an RPG to E3 – Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt RED

The best news we’ve seen all week comes from game development titans CD Projekt Red, and technically, they haven’t told us a damn thing! It seems the company is ready to take an RPG game to this years E3 Gaming Event, but we don’t know which one. Of course, we have a pretty solid idea, as if it’s not Cyberpunk 2077, I’ll eat my own hat; I’ll have to buy the hat first though.

Cyberpunk 2077

As I said, we can safely assume this is the game they will be previewing at the show. It’s the biggest one we know that they’ve been working on, and they’ve been developing it for a good few years now.

What Do We Know So Far?

CD Projekt Red has a rock solid reputation to live up to. Their massively successful The Witcher series was loved by many and avoided many of the traits that modern gamers hate. Fortunately, it seems they’ll follow that trend, promising to have no microtransactions at all in their new game. Of course, you can also expect expansions, but given how they released free “DLC” for The Witcher and fairly priced expansions that added vast amounts of content, we’re hoping they’ll do the same here too.

When?

E3 kicks off on June 12th until June 14th, so we won’t have long to wait for an update. Of course, things love to leak pre-show, so maybe we’ll have something for you even sooner.