CD Projekt Red Teases Cyberpunk 2077 News this June!

With Cyberpunk 2077 set for release this September, there’s clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this game. Put simply, it has the makings of either being one of the greatest games ever, or one of the biggest disappointments on a scale similar to Duke Nukem Forever.

Following a post on their official Twitter account, however, if you are eagerly eating up every bit of news you can get surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 then you might want to pay attention. Something big is coming this June!

CD Projekt Red Teases Cyberpunk 2077 News

Citing just two words (and a TV emoji) it’s more than a little unclear what CD Projekt Red is teasing. What we do know, however, is that whatever it is, it will be revealed on June 11th.

So, entering the realms of speculation, what do we think it is? Well, the smart money is likely on it being a brand new trailer as it has been more than a little while now since the last one dropped and with the game edging ever closer to release day, it’s about the right time to start kicking that hype into overdrive!

What Do We Think?

An alternative possibility is that CD Projekt Red might be revealing more details on the ‘next-gen’ console development for the game. It is, after all, known that they do plan to release this for both the PS5 and Xbox Series. Albeit, clearly not this September.

With the announcement set to be made in a little over a month, however, that’s plenty of time to build up some speculation. As above though, we suspect that this is more than likely going to be a new official trailer for the game. You know, based on that TV emoji. Not, incidentally, that we’re complaining!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!