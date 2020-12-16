CD Projekt Red Given Tough Cyberpunk 2077 Questions in Investors Call

It’s been nearly a week now since Cyberpunk 2077 finally arrived and I think it’s pretty safe to say at this point that the release did not go according to plan. Bugs and glitches have undoubtedly represented one of the biggest criticisms of the game so far, but that shouldn’t overshadow the fact that both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been outright terrible.

In looking to address some of the questions surrounding this, however, it seems that something of a semi-emergency meeting was called at CD Projekt Red headquarters with investors wanting answers to a lot of exceptionally barbed questions!

CD Projekt Red Addresses Cyberpunk 2077 Criticism

Following the publication of the Q&A session with investors, there’s certainly a number of topics discussed at the meeting. Chief among which, however, largely boils down into two categories. Namely, the poor state and reception of the game when it came out and the shoddy PS4 and Xbox One version. And in specific regards to the latter, whether they think they put enough effort into it and why the issue was identified before release.

In answering one such question, CDPR said:

“Your question was about the focus and the cause of ours ignoring, so to speak, the shortcomings of the current-gen version. It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen. We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause. In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side. I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned. Regarding the third question – where we want to go with the PlayStation and Xbox – as stated in the statement made public today in the morning, we are planning to get the game in much better shape than it is now, of course, and a lot of that is going to be happening in December. Come January and February you’re going to see larger improvements – which we’ve stated already. We have also stated that if your expectation is that the game is going to be equal to, say, nextgen or PC in terms of performance, that definitely isn’t going to happen. Having said that, I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad game – but if you’re expectations regarding, say, visuals or other performance angle, are like this, then we’re openly stating that’s not going to be the case. It will be a good, playable, stable game, without glitches and crashes, though. That’s the intention.”

What Do We Think?

The good news is that unlike many other developers who might just let this lie with a new more patches, CDPR is pretty adamant that, regardless of the version, they want to get Cyberpunk 2077 right! – Suggesting that more permanent fixes will be offered in early 2021, while it doesn’t exactly smooth over the fact that the launch has gone down like a lead balloon with many people, Cyberpunk 2077 will, almost certainly, one day be actually golden!

If you do, incidentally, want to learn more about this, you can check out the full transcript of the Q&A session via the link here!

What do you think? Can CD Projekt Red truly fix Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!