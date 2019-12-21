CD Projekt & Witcher Author Andrzej Sapkowski Pen New Deal

This time last year, the future of The Witcher gaming franchise seemed more than a little unclear. As you may have heard at the time, the author of the book series was in a legal wrangle with developer CD Projekt Red over what essentially boiled down to him being unhappy about the original terms of the rights deal.

While I won’t drag you down too much with the details, when he initially made the deal with CD Projekt Red, he rejected the offer of a share of the game’s profits. Why I hear you ask? Well, quite frankly, he didn’t think they’d be any. After the huge success of the gaming franchise, however, it’s clearly a decision he came to regret.

Fortunately, earlier this year it was revealed that, at least on a legal level, the dispute had been settled. A new Witcher game, however, did still seem more than a little unclear.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, there is some new and excellent news. CD Projekt Red and The Witcher Author Andrzej Sapkowski have officially agreed upon a new rights deal. This effectively means that a brand new game is almost certainly set to be on the way!

The Witcher Author and CD Project Red Sign a New Deal!

In terms of a new gaming release, it’s unclear if anything is in the works right now. CD Projekt Red is, of course, more than a little busy with the small matter of Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, they have also gone on the record to say that while they could pump out a new game fairly quickly, if they were going to do it, they’d want it to be something as impressive as seen in the past.

In other words, while the way is now clear, it doesn’t seem likely that anything is imminently in the pipeline.

What Do We Think?

Between this new deal and the recently launched Witcher Netflix series, we daresay that Andrzej Sapkowski has a lot more spare cash these days. The main point, however, is that with a new deal secured, any new games from The Witcher franchise are both free and clear to proceed for the foreseeable future.

While we shouldn’t expect The Witcher 4 to release in 2020, it may just be one of the biggest games of maybe 2021, and that’s certainly more than a little to look forward to!

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Witcher franchise? Which do you prefer? The books, the games or the new TV series? – Let us know in the comments!