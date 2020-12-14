CDPR Apologizes for Cyberpunk Bugs Offering Help With Refunds

It’s still less than a week since Cyberpunk 2077 was officially released and, by and large, the initial reception for the game has largely been dogged by two major criticisms. Namely, glitches and bugs. – Now admittedly, having pumped around 20-hours into my PC version of the game so far, I honestly haven’t found that many. Albeit, I’ll concede that I have encountered a few! – I do know for a fact, however, that while I’m possibly in the relatively silent majority of gamers here, the vocal minority complaining of game-breaking errors is big enough to suggest that this isn’t an isolated problem.

Yes, they’ll always be a degree of bandwagoning, but you’re only burying your head in the sand if you think Cyberpunk 2077, on its current patch, is perfect!

In something of an exceptionally surprising move, however, CD Projekt Red has issued a formal statement on their Twitter account not only apologizing for the ‘poor’ state of the game but also saying that they are actively seeking to help owners of Cyberpunk 2077 in getting a refund.

CD Projekt Red Offers Help in Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

The main criticism of the game’s release has largely fallen upon the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Put simply, the ultimate feeling from fans and the gaming community is one of three conclusions (and in some cases, maybe a combination). Namely: Cyberpunk 2077 is too powerful for those systems to handle, the game is poorly optimized when compared to the PS5/Xbox Series X/S versions, or, on a more blunt note, that CD Projekt Red simply didn’t put enough effort into ‘last-gen’ consoles.

One thing, however, is abundantly clear, with CDPR themselves acknowledging the poor quality of the PS4 and Xbox One version, this is a matter of fact now rather than opinion.

Getting a Refund

It is understood that CDPR has already been in touch with the Xbox and PlayStation stores in order to attempt to make applying for digital refunds faster. In fact, we already have confirmation via Eurogamer that the PSN is giving refunds to its customers. – For physical copies, however, this is, unfortunately, a bit more difficult. It’s my understanding that with the exception of GameStop, most major US gaming retailers are already accepting returns/refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. Albeit, it’s unclear at the time of writing whether this is widespread for all versions of just specifically the exceptionally janky PS4/Xbox One release.

Put simply though, if you have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 and are not enjoying it, with CDPR clearly proactively looking to help customers, getting your money back shouldn’t. hopefully, be too difficult if you want it badly enough. And while you can criticize the bugs and glitches in the game, you do at least have to give some credit to CDPR for trying to help the situation. Albeit, I’m sure they’d prefer people to wait for patches rather than assist in refunds!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!