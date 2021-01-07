CDPR Says Cyberpunk 2077 PC Config Edit Did Nothing

Since the PC release of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s been pretty well established by this point that the game ideally needs a fairly decent PC specification to get the best out of it. Not long after it’s release, however, a dig around in the games files found a potential way of increasing the performance. Specifically, because it appeared that the game defaulted to only use the RAM and VRAM specifications of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. So, with a quick edit via Notepad, it appeared that you could immediately find a way to get the game to draw more resources and, by proxy, make things better.

In something of a rather unusual move, however, three weeks after this ‘tweak’ was initially ‘discovered’ developer CD Projekt Red has said that while you were welcome to poke at the file at the time, it didn’t actually do anything important!

CD Projekt Red Dismissed Cyberpunk 2077 PC ‘Tweak’

Following a report via PCGamesN, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that if you did choose to change the ‘memory_pool_budgets.csv’ file on your PC version of the game, while it might have looked like you were making some positive changes, the reality is that the file was entirely redundant and was only utilized during the game’s development.

While CDPR acknowledges that some users did report improvements, they say that this was probably only due to the fact that they simply restarted the game several times while making the configuration file tweak comparisons.

What Do We Think?

I tried this fix myself and, in all honestly, I can’t say I noticed any difference and certainly not the ‘double framerate’ boost the person/s who discovered this ‘fix’ claimed. With the file since being deleted in the latest update patch as well, it would, at least in theory, seem to confirm that it was indeed entirely redundant in the first place.

Whether you agree with this or not, however, is undoubtedly a matter of opinion at this point.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!