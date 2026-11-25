We already know that CD Projekt RED is working on the fourth installment in its The Witcher saga. This is a game that players have high expectations for, and the studio does not want to disappoint them.

CD Projekt RED co-CEO Michal Nowakowski has said that the company expects The Witcher 4 to deliver a major improvement in quality compared to The Witcher 3. As a comparison, he has mentioned the difference between GTA 5 and GTA 6, games released 13 years apart.

CD Projekt RED Expects The Witcher 4 to Deliver a Quality Leap Similar to GTA V to GTA VI

The gap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 is currently smaller, at 11 years, but by the time this upcoming title is expected to launch in 2028, it will reach the same 13-year difference as GTA. However, this comparison has set the bar very high for CD Projekt RED and its upcoming The Witcher 4, which has already been shown in several demos running even on a PlayStation 5.

The studio is not only talking about improved graphics, which will obviously be adapted to 2028, but also about improving every aspect of the game. CD Projekt RED is also known for being driven more by the ambition of its projects than by keeping budgets tight. This could result in a good game with not only improved graphics, but also better controls and an overall better experience.

There are 2 years left until The Witcher 4 is released, at least if this estimated release date is not delayed. Until then, we hope to see a few more demos from the development team, which already consists of more than 500 people, and see how the game progresses as the studio continues to remind us of the quality it expects the final version to deliver.