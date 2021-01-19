CDPR Responds to Cyberpunk 2077 Development Criticism

You may recall that late last week, news broke surrounding the development of Cyberpunk 2077, and, quite frankly, it contained a pretty damning condemnation as to how, in general, developer CD Projekt Red had handled the game. – If you don’t, incidentally, remember it, don’t worry, just click on the link here!

Now, at the time of writing, we always suspected that based on the rather terse nature of the allegations made, CD Projekt Red would, sooner or later, respond. And following a report via GamesIndustry, they have done just that!

CD Projekt Red Responds to Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Criticism

Starting off with one of the biggest key points raised in the criticism, CD Projekt Red has totally denied that the 2018 E3 trailer for the game was ‘faked’. In responding, they have said:

“It’s hard for a trade show game demo not to be a test of vision or vertical slice two years before the game ships, but that doesn’t mean it’s fake. Games are not made in a linear fashion and start looking like the final product only a few months before launch. If you look at that demo now, it’s different yes, but that’s what the ‘work in progress’ watermark is for. Our final game looks and plays way better than what that demo ever was.”

In something that is perhaps mildly surprising, however, CD Projekt Red has not specifically denied the allegation that Cyberpunk 2077 did not begin full-blown development until 2016. A factor that is clearly quite important as the game was initially announced in 2012 which, to the casual observer, would suggest that it had been around eight years in the making whereas the reality does seem likely to have that closer to only(?) four year.

What Do We Think?

CD Projekt Red has also gone on the defensive to say that despite the suggestion by the initial report, Cyberpunk 2077 has not been universally panned and has cited the general positive praise for the PC version of the game. While they admit that bugs do still exist (on all platforms), they have confirmed that they are working to iron most (if not all) of them out with two major patches set to be released in the coming months.

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, however, its hard to deny that CD Projekt Red has had to be very much on the defensive as clearly the game, despite all the hype and anticipation, clearly did not meet many peoples expectations.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!