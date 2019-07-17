CES 2020 to include “Tech-Based Sexual Products”

CES is, without a doubt, one of the biggest technology events in the annual calendar. Without any hyperbole, practically anyone whos anyone attends the event to show off their latest products or upcoming releases. Over the last couple of years, however, the show has been flirting with the concept of getting into the more ‘adult’ area of technology.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, CES 2020 has confirmed that, for the first time (officially), the event will showcase some of the more “tech-based sexual product” – I guess that’s just one more reason why we’re going to have to attend it again!

CES 2020 To Feature ‘Tech-Based Sexual Products’

Now, before some of you start blushing at the mere thoughts of an ‘adult entertainment’ device appearing at the event. This wouldn’t be a first. Sex products have (nearly) always been around CES. They have, however, largely been kept at a low-key level.

This announcement has, however, confirmed that they will be included in the CES 2020 show as a ‘trial’ experiment.

Check out our CES 2019 award winners via the link here!

What Do We Think?

We’ve always had a rule here at eTeknix that as long as it’s tech-based, it’s good enough to pass along to you. We expect that CES 2020 is probably going to take the same approach. It’s going to be all about the tech rather than the products themselves.

With the event set to take place between the 7th and 10th of January next year, let’s hope this provides everyone with a happy ending! (I make no apologies for that).

What do you think? Is this a good or bad idea? – Let us know in the comments!

PS – The chances of us reviewing any of them are incredibly remote!