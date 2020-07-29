CES 2021 Confirmed as an ‘All-Digital’ Event

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause more than a little disruption around the world, it’s still somewhat surprising to think that the last major (physical) tech event held was CES 2020 back in January. With all other trade shows being either canceled or moved to digital events, however, there were some hopes that CES 2021 would be able to re-establish some kind of normality in terms of physical events.

Following an official press release, however, the organizers of CES 2021 have confirmed that (sadly) it will not be held in Las Vegas next year. It will, instead, be an ‘all-digital’ affair.

CES 2021 is Going All-Digital

In announcing the news, the press release has said:

“The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is reimagining how to connect exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world while prioritizing health and safety. We are excited to share that CES® 2021 will be an all-digital experience. For more than 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation. And CES 2021 will continue to be a platform to launch products, engage with global brands and define the future of the tech industry. With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person. An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future. You’ll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry. CES 2021 will offer a highly personalized experience: – Keynotes and conferences. Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online.

– Product showcase. With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos.

– Meetings and networking. You’ll be able to engage with the brands, thought leaders, and business connections you care about with live interactions, meetups, or roundtable discussions.”

When Will it Be Held?

In making the announcement, it has been confirmed that CES 2021 will officially start on January 6th, 2021. While it is, of course, disappointing that it will not be a physical event (traditionally held in Las Vegas), it is still an entirely understandable decision. These events take a massive amount of coordinate and, put simply, nobody knows what the worldwide position is going to be next month, let alone at the start of 2021.

Fingers crossed though, while it will be going all-digital, that won’t stop some amazing new tech products being revealed. For more information, you can check out the events official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!