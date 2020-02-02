Chained Echoes a SNES-Like JRPG Secures Publishing Deal

Chained Echoes originally launched on Kickstarter a little over a year ago and absolutely stormed its $60,000 target ending up with a figure just over $130k. If you haven’t heard of it, however, let me give you a quick synopsis.

The game plays like a classic JRPG that will essentially look to replicate the art style of some of the biggest titles released on the SNES such as; Secret of Mana, Final Fantasy 3 (or 6 if you prefer), Secret of Mana, Fire Emblem, etc.

While initially only likely to get a rather low profile launch, in a report via DSOGaming, the game has just hit a huge landmark. Deck13 has confirmed that it will be publishing the game and, better still, it will hit PCs before the end of 2021.

Chained Echoes Secures a Publishing Deal

A publishing deal is always a pretty big deal when it comes to what is essentially an indie-title. It not only means that the game can be released on a wider scale, but also that funds have likely been advanced to the creator to ensure that this can essentially be a full-time product until it is completed.

Some of the games confirmed features include:

Fast paced turn-based battles

No random encounters: enemies can be seen running around all the time

Complex skill and equipment system

Travel and fight by foot or in your own Mech

Customize your own airship

What Do We Think?

There is a huge JRPG community out there and hopefully, with this deal, Chaines Echoes will be able to push itself to an even greater level than originally anticipated.

Will it be any good, though? Well, based on the trailer above, it certainly seems to be ticking all the right boxes. With it set to release in late 2021, we must admit to being more than a little curious.

To learn more about the game (or even donate if you wish), you can visit the official Kickstarter website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!