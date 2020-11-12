Chaos Group Releases New V-Ray 5 Benchmark

What’s that, another new benchmark launching this week? First, we have the latest CineBench R23, and now we’ve got V-Ray 5 Benchmark too! Of course, given we test a lot of hardware, finding new ways to show you which hardware is better (or worse) than the other is always welcome.

Chaos Group has released V-Ray 5, meaning you can download it right now and give it a try. It’s a standalone application and it’s completely free, so there are no major hurdles here.

V-Ray 5 Benchmark

The new benchmark will give you a score on how good your system can render. It’s primarily designed to test both the CPU and GPU, and most importantly how well they all work together to get the job done. This will be particularly important on high-end workstations but can be run on any other system, laptop, etc too.

The latest update offers a new RTX Testing Mode too, which can test the rendering performance of V-Ray GPU on the latest Nvidia RTX cards.

What’s New in V-Ray 5 Benchmark:

V-Ray 5 Performance – Benchmark rendering speeds using the latest V-Ray 5 technology.

New RTX Testing Mode – Test the render performance of V-Ray GPU on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

More Detailed CPU Results – New CPU information includes physical count, SMT/Hyper-Threading, overclocking, etc.

Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling – The V-Ray GPU benchmark can now detect if hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled in Windows 10.

Save and Share Your Results – Save scores directly in the Benchmark app, and share images of the results with the built-in screen capture tool.

Simplified UI – Benchmarking your hardware is easier than ever with the redesigned user interface.

Advanced Search Results – New search options make it easy to filter the benchmark results by device, number of devices and SMT/Hyper-Threading settings. You can also toggle the V-Ray GPU CUDA results to show GPU-only scores or ones that use hybrid configurations.

Do you want to give it a try? You can download the benchmark here.