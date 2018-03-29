Cheaters Start To Appear In Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves

It’s been around 2 weeks now since Sea of Thieves launched and so far things have been reasonably good for the game. People have enjoyed the team play and ‘open-world’ aspect, however, others have found the game somewhat tedious and repetitive. I must confess that personally, while I find it fun, it’s often 10 minutes of excitement followed by around 50 minutes of tedium.

As if often the case with games such as this, sooner or later, cheaters appear and in a report via PCGamesN, Sea of Thieves is confirmed to have hit that critical moment. Why critical? Because often how quickly and effectively a developer will respond will ensure the long-term survival of a game.

Cheaters Ahoy!

In the report, it is suggested that cheaters have now found a way to exploit the game to quickly earn money. That in itself again isn’t unusual for a game of this type. Particularly where the currency is the primary driving factor in gameplay. The report, however, also takes the level of cheating beyond mere personal gain.

It suggests that aim-bots have also begun to appear in the game. Personally, I have not experienced this myself yet, however, I have played with a number of people who have told me it does exist. They have said that cannonballs will be fired from incredible distances with pinpoint accuracy.

I worry about the future of this game

Sea of Thieves, in my opinion at least, is already struggling with a lack of varied content. Some have even gone so far as to call the game a Beta in disguise. This issue, however, combined with a fresh incident of cheating, however, may be just enough to sink this title. The potential is there for Microsoft to make this one of the best MMORPG’s in recent years. They need to act quickly though or people will quickly move away.

