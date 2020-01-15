Check Out the Official Resident Evil 3 Trailer Here!

Resident Evil 3 is undoubtedly one of my most anticipated gaming releases of 2020. Not, I should add, that this list doesn’t also include the Final Fantasy 7 remake and Cyberpunk 2077. Given just how excellent the Resident Evil 2 remake was, however, I have high-hopes that Capcom will be able to repeat that success with Nemesis.

Well, in releasing the first official (full-blown) trailer for the game, we get to see our first proper look at Resident Evil 3 and, I must admit, it looks pretty amazing!

Resident Evil 3

So, beyond the trailer, what do we know about the game so far? Well, in a report from last week Capcom pretty much confirmed that the game is very nearly set to go ‘Gold’. In other words, development is practically finished pending a little bit of polish.

What about the game itself though? Well, unlike the original game in which Nemesis appeared at scripted points, in this remake he will (practically) be always stalking you ready to appear at any moment. He will, quite simply, be a constant threat and presence similar (but on a whole new level) to Mr. X in Resident Evil 2.

When Is It Out?

The Resident Evil 3 remake will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd. A date that will now see it launch ahead of the Final Fantasy 7 remake which was announced as delayed earlier today!

I’m not sure if this was just me though, but I have to admit to grinning inanely when I finally got to hear Nemesis say ‘Stars’ in this trailer! I can’t wait to try this out!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Resident Evil 3 remake? Did you like the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!