Cherry DW 9000 SLIM Keyboard + Mouse Combo Now Available

Wireless Desktop Combo from Cherry

Cherry is launching their new DW 9000 SLIM keyboard and mouse desktop set. This is a peripheral combo that features an ultra-flat design with a strikingly modern visual appeal. Both connect to the PC via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless. So the minimal look is kept without the hassle of cable clutter on the desk.

The DW 9000 SLIM keyboard utilizes Cherry’s own SX scissor switch technology. It combines tactile typing and long lifespan without the bulkiness of typical keyboard keys. The keyboard also has abrasion-resistant laser-etched keys. So the keycap legends do not fade out from heavy usage.

Underneath the keyboard are rubberized feet so that it does not move around when typing. Extra rubber feet are also available in the accessory package in case they are necessary in the future.

As for the DW 9000 SLIM mouse, it features an adjustable optical sensor from 600 to 1600 DPI. Its USB receiver also attaches to the mouse magnetically. So it stays put when you transport the device. Cherry even throws in a travel bag and a charging cable.

How Much is the Cherry DW 9000 SLIM?

The DW 9000 SLIM keyboard + mouse combo will be available starting February 2019 at a retail price of £80/€99.