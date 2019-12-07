Cherry DW 9000 Slim Review

Sometimes, it feels like the only keyboards and mice we get for review are flashy mechanical keyboards, RGB riddled mice, and the word gamer blasted all over them. However, all that changes for a brief moment today, as I’ll be taking a look at the Cherry DW 9000 Slim. This keyboard and mouse bundle is built for those who just want a nice, clean and responsive set of peripherals for daily work at home or in the office. Not everyone games on keyboard and mouse, so on that basis, not everyone needs a gaming keyboard and mouse… A revelation of amazing analysis, I know.

Cherry DW 9000 Slim

Of course, Cherry is well known for its mechanical keyboards and switches. You would assume this keyboard has the iconic Cherry MX switches, but nope, it features their high-quality scissor mechanism switches instead. This allows for the ultra-slim keyboard design, ultra-short actuation on the keys, and honestly, I do love a good scissor-switch. Think of them as a high-quality version of what you find on many laptops. Bundled with that, you’ll find an optical mouse with 1600 DPI and both the keyboard and mouse operate on encrypted 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth. So, on paper at least, they’re pretty flexible and versatile, but how do they stack up in the real world? Let’s find out.

Features

Optionally connected using Bluetooth® or a 2.4 GHz wireless unit – both with AES-128 encryption

Lithium batteries in the mouse and keyboard can be recharged via micro USB

Status LEDs show low residual battery charge, charging status and mouse resolution

Additional status LEDs for the CAPS LOCK, NUM and SCROLL keys

Extra-small nano receiver for wireless operation

6 mouse buttons and a scroll wheel

Precise sensor with three-level adjustable resolution up to 1,600 dpi

Durable key lettering

Solid metal plate in the keyboard for maximum stability

Precise scissor mechanism for an ideal operating feeling

Rubber feet for individual height adjustment

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cherry DW 9000 Slim product page here.

What Cherry Had to Say

“The mouse and keyboard can be connected using the 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver included with the set, or by Bluetooth®. You can switch connection types in an instant using a switch on the mouse or keyboard. This allows e.g. a laptop to be operated using Bluetooth®, as well as allowing a PC to be operated using the same desktop by means of a wireless connection with AES encryption. The data are transferred using an AES-128 encryption in both cases.” – Cherry

What’s in the Box?

The keyboard and mouse, obviously! But since they’re both wireless, you’ll also find a USB charging cable, as well as a small dongle for pairing them to your system; if you don’t have built-in connectivity options.

Interestingly, the keyboard comes with stick-on feet. These are optional, but let you adjust the height if required. The mouse also comes with this lovely Cherry protective bag which should keep it free from scratches when thrown in a bag with your laptop.

The charging cable is pretty basic, just a micro USB cable really, so it would be easy to replace should you lose or damage it.