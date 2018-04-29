Cherry Introduces 15mm-thick KC 6000 SLIM Mech Keyboard

/ 1 min ago

Cherry Introduces 15mm-thick KC 6000 SLIM Mech Keyboard

Laptop Key-Slim on a Desktop Keyboard

Cherry is well-known for their mechanical switches and keyboards. Their latest product announcement however, pushes the boundaries of what can be possible in a mechanical keyboard. Featuring the KC 6000 SLIM, living up to its name having only a 15mm thickness. It is essentially a full-sized keyboard using their SX scissor-switches like a laptop. This SX switch has a service life greater than 10 million key operations, so it is not fragile despite the thickness. In fact, this is the same switch used on the Cherry Stream 3.0 keyboard we previously reviewed here.

Cherry Introduces 15mm-thick KC 6000 SLIM Mech Keyboard

They keyboard body itself measures 440 x 130mm and has an integrated metal plate. Users can choose between a black (with red outline), as well as a silver (with blue outline) colour variant. There are status LEDs on the lower corner of each toggle key, while the top right corner is for volume control, as well as a calculator launcher. The compact keyboard also squishes the function keys side-by-side. The result is extra room for two more buttons, which are for launching a web browser and locking the keys. That is a total of six additional keys for practical home or office use.

Cherry Introduces 15mm-thick KC 6000 SLIM Mech Keyboard

How Much is the Cherry KC 6000 SLIM Keyboard?

The KC 6000 SLIM keyboard will be available for $50 USD, and comes with a 2-year warranty coverage.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja