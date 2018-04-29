Cherry Introduces 15mm-thick KC 6000 SLIM Mech Keyboard

Laptop Key-Slim on a Desktop Keyboard

Cherry is well-known for their mechanical switches and keyboards. Their latest product announcement however, pushes the boundaries of what can be possible in a mechanical keyboard. Featuring the KC 6000 SLIM, living up to its name having only a 15mm thickness. It is essentially a full-sized keyboard using their SX scissor-switches like a laptop. This SX switch has a service life greater than 10 million key operations, so it is not fragile despite the thickness. In fact, this is the same switch used on the Cherry Stream 3.0 keyboard we previously reviewed here.

They keyboard body itself measures 440 x 130mm and has an integrated metal plate. Users can choose between a black (with red outline), as well as a silver (with blue outline) colour variant. There are status LEDs on the lower corner of each toggle key, while the top right corner is for volume control, as well as a calculator launcher. The compact keyboard also squishes the function keys side-by-side. The result is extra room for two more buttons, which are for launching a web browser and locking the keys. That is a total of six additional keys for practical home or office use.

How Much is the Cherry KC 6000 SLIM Keyboard?

The KC 6000 SLIM keyboard will be available for $50 USD, and comes with a 2-year warranty coverage.