Cherry MX 10.0 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Cherry is one of the leading forces when it comes to peripherals. Sure, they may not release many mainstream products themselves. But they do feature in many other brands products. Cherry MX switches are the most popular choice for workers and gamers around the world and have been for many decades. Flawless performance for many millions of clicks, it’s easy to see when Cherry is so popular. Of course, this is both their own keyboard and their own switch design this time around, so it should be at least twice as good, right?

Cherry MX 10.0 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

The keyboard features a slim aluminium body, with Cherry MX Low Profile switches, and low profile keycaps. That’s triple slim right there, and that makes it extremely portable. Something else makes it extremely portable too, but you’ll see that on the next page! You get full per-key RGB, n-key, anti-ghosting and more too. So despite the slim size, it’s not slim on features!

Features

Fashionable gaming keyboard with aluminum housing and really thin design

CHERRY MX low profile technology – Gold Crosspoint precision switch for all keys »Developed and Made in Germany«

Impressive RGB illumination in more than 16 million colors, with numerous integrated color routines

CHERRY button for CHERRY Utility Software to individualize the keyboard settings

Create and save your own light effects using software in 8 MB on-board memory

Uncompromisingly fast, with high-speed key recognition and a shorter bounce time for higher switching frequencies

Full n-key rollover – all keys are read simultaneously

Anti-ghosting – no input errors

WIN key lockout for gaming

Abrasion-resistant key caps

Detachable cable with Micro USB-C

Automatic foldable mounting foot

What Cherry Had to Say