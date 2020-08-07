Chieftec Launches the CW-01B-OP Chassis

CHIEFTEC, a world-wide renowned brand for reliable PC chassis and power supplies, today announces the CW-01B-OP, a new high-performance workstation case, built from 0.7 mm strong steel with an abundance of functional flexibility and an airflow-focused design.

The CW-01B-OP provides users with the ability to build a system that fully suits their needs, whether that requires three 5.25″ external drive bays, a 3.5″ external drive bay or up to seven internal (3.5″ or 2.5″) drive bays. Top radiator installation, two 120 mm fans in the front, one 140 mm fan in the bottom, as well as a maximum graphics card length of 410 mm, are all features the CW-01B-OP masters with ease.

Chieftec CW-01B-OP Chassis

Combining a modern, timeless design, featuring brushed aluminium and filtered mesh, with the high functional flexibility, the Chieftec CW-01B-OP is a companion for the ages, built to last, perform and look great years on.

Features & Specification

Tool-less installation of external and internal drives

Diverse cooling options and drive bays for modern workstations

Elegant design combining brushed aluminum and mesh features

Where Can I Learn More?

For over 25 years CHIEFTEC has been a worldwide renowned brand, associated with high-quality PSU, PC cases, 19″ IPC cases and Accessories manufacturing for the computer industry, servicing the global OEM, ODM and distributing (consumer) segments with the partner network of 100+ resellers located across Europe and Russia.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new chassis release, you can check out the official Chieftec product website via the link here!

