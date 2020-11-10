Chieftec Tornado ARGB Triple Fan Kit Review

As more and more PC consumers look to find ways to customize their systems, one of the most inexpensive and effective options of taking a build to the next level is through the implementation of new and improved cooling fans. Particularly such models that offer strong levels of performance combined with the functionality of ARGB lighting effects.

With the release of the brand new Chieftec Tornado fan kit, therefore, if you are in the market for a cooling upgrade, that covers a lot of highly-desirable design aspects, these fans might just be perfect for you!

Chieftec Tornado Fan Kit

Available to purchase in a kit comprising of three fans, the Chieftec Tornado makes an excellent option for consumers whether you’re looking to replace the fans supplied with your chassis or, indeed, the potential of upgrading the cooling solution that came with your AIO. Put simply, these fans are suitable for practically all airflow applications.

Packaging plenty of excellent features into the mix as well, this is not an option that merely offers a more visually attractive design. Specifically citing optimization of airflow and near-silent performance, the Chieftec Tornado looks to meet all expectations that even the savviest of fan consumers would have!

Let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications!

Features

Advanced cooling with high-velocity airflow

Special fan blades designed for maximum airflow and uniform illumination

Ultimate illuminations with 16.8 M colors

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Chieftec product page via the link here!

What Does Chieftec Have to Say?