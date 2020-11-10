Chieftec Tornado ARGB Triple Fan Kit Review
Mike Sanders / 2 days ago
As more and more PC consumers look to find ways to customize their systems, one of the most inexpensive and effective options of taking a build to the next level is through the implementation of new and improved cooling fans. Particularly such models that offer strong levels of performance combined with the functionality of ARGB lighting effects.
With the release of the brand new Chieftec Tornado fan kit, therefore, if you are in the market for a cooling upgrade, that covers a lot of highly-desirable design aspects, these fans might just be perfect for you!
Chieftec Tornado Fan Kit
Available to purchase in a kit comprising of three fans, the Chieftec Tornado makes an excellent option for consumers whether you’re looking to replace the fans supplied with your chassis or, indeed, the potential of upgrading the cooling solution that came with your AIO. Put simply, these fans are suitable for practically all airflow applications.
Packaging plenty of excellent features into the mix as well, this is not an option that merely offers a more visually attractive design. Specifically citing optimization of airflow and near-silent performance, the Chieftec Tornado looks to meet all expectations that even the savviest of fan consumers would have!
Let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications!
Features
- Advanced cooling with high-velocity airflow
- Special fan blades designed for maximum airflow and uniform illumination
- Ultimate illuminations with 16.8 M colors
Specifications
For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Chieftec product page via the link here!
What Does Chieftec Have to Say?
“The new CF-3012-RGB 3-RGB fan set (Tornado) with a multi-functional control board and an RF remote control easily fulfills and surpasses all lighting expectations of a gamer. Thanks to the included multi-functional controller board, the RGB lighting can be controlled either via mainboard +5V LED header or completely independently, without motherboard by switching with corresponding + 5V LED headers. Each fan is equipped with 16 addressable LEDs and allows an almost infinite RGB effect variety which cannot be realized by simple and conventional +12V RGB lighting.
In addition, each fan is furnished with shock-absorbing and anti-vibration rubbers and designed with specially shaped fan blades which guarantee a whisper-quiet operation. The white fan blades ensure uniform illumination. All conventional +5V addressable RGB motherboard technologies such as ASUS AURA, ASRock RGB Sync, MSITM Mystic Light Sync, and Gigabyte RGB FUSION are supported. The multifunctional hub can be connected to a +5V addressable RGB header.
It offers 6x 6PIN fan connectors and 2x 3PIN +5V RGB connectors for other peripherals like LED strips or similar. The color modes and fan speed can also be controlled directly via the function buttons on the controller board which is of course compatible with all CHIEFTEC RGB fans.”