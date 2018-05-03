China Breaks World Record For Synchronised Drone Display

China Breaks World Record For Syncronised Drone Display

At the Winter Olympics, Intel set a new world record for synchronized drone flights. In the event, they were able to use 1,218 drones to perform a light display. Although impressive, the display shown on TV was pre-recorded footages as there were concerns at the time based on the weather conditions. It makes sense, it was the Winter Olympics after all.

In typical style though, anything the West can do China can do better, or more accurately, with greater numbers.

As part of a labor day celebration, China has just broken the world record for a simultaneous and synchronized drone performance. Despite this though, in a report via the BBC, some of the Chinese media are declaring it a failure. You can’t please everyone I guess.

Impressive Light Show

In the report, it is suggested that during part of the show, the drones failed to successfully spell the date in the sky. As such, given that it is believed to have cost something in the region of £1.21m to produce, many are considering the event something of a failure. Yes, even despite it breaking the World Record.

With 1,374 drones used though I personally think it’s pretty impressive. If you want to check it out yourself you can see highlights of the display in the above video.

The company, EHang, which was paid to produce the light display in Xi’an has yet to comment on the display. I do, however, think its a little harsh that some Chinese media outlets have already declared it an “epic fail”.

What do you think? Is this an “epic fail”? Are you impressed with what was done? In addition, do you think that we’ll start to see this record being more regularly broken and in more spectacular fashion? – Let us know in the comments!