China Claims Successful Hypersonic Aircraft Test

Many of the major aerospace designers are working hard in their efforts to successfully crack the hypersonic barrier for aircraft. The speed, which is roughly 5 times faster than the speed of sound, means that if this could be incorporated into a design, we could see transatlantic flights in as little as 30-40 minutes. Clearly though, breaking the hypersonic barrier represents quite a challenge.

In a report via MSN though, China has claimed to have successfully tested the worlds first hypersonic aircraft. That is very impressive. If, of course, you believe the claim. Remember how North Korea claimed to have landed on the sun?

Aircraft Is A Stretch Of Definition

Calling this an aircraft is one thing, but don’t confuse this with an aeroplane. This is essentially a rocket. Despite this, following a test last Friday The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA) claims that their “Starry Sky-2” successfully broke the hypersonic speed barrier. The CAAA said: “The Starry Sky-2 flight test project was strongly innovative and technically difficult, confronting a number of cutting-edge international technical challenges.”

Could This Be Used As A Weapon

The short answer is yes. While there are clearly major advancements that could be seen in aeroplanes, it’s really the world militaries that are interested in this technology. Why? Well, put simply, if something is travelling that fast you wouldn’t have much change of issuing countermeasures. Nor indeed shooting it down if it’s moving faster than you can keep up with!

Getting back to the definition though. It is reported that the “Starry Sky-2” successfully performed a number of turns and manoeuvres. As such, perhaps it really is an aircraft. The only concern we should have really is now that they (reportedly) have it, what are they going to do with it?

