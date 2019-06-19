Chinese Gamers Call CD Projekt Red “Dumb Polish Donkey”

CD Projekt Red = Dumb Polish Donkey?

A quick scan of the internet would clearly prove to you that when it comes to the west meeting the east, sometimes things are a bit lost in translation. It seems, however, that China has a rather strange habit of giving Western companies (and in this instance, specifically game developers) nicknames.

So, what do we have’? Well, in a report via PCGamesN, Chinese gamers have reportedly given CD Projekt Red the nickname ‘Dumb Polish Donkey’. Don’t worry though, it’s (mostly) for nice reasons.

Happy Geralt

Hard Work!

The nickname is reportedly something of a commentary on the company and is (mostly) an actual compliment. So how does it work out? Well, let me try and break it down.

Polish – Pretty obvious, but CD Projekt Red is a Polish based company.

Donkey – Refers to the hard work they put into their games.

Dumb – (Here’s the funny one) – The fact that they give away so much DLC for free.

They are not, incidentally, the only company to escape the realms of nicknames. For example, Ubisoft is known as the ‘Potato Factory’ due to their poor server infrastructure in online gaming. Well… at least the ‘potato’ term isn’t lost in translation.

Angry Geralt

Not All Fun!

Sadly, not all of the nicknames are entirely conducent with what we would term as ‘values’ in the west. For example, Bioware is sometimes referred to as ‘GayWare’ due to the numerous homosexual encounters perceived within their releases. Then again, with these being nicknames, you didn’t expect them to all be nice, did you?

While we might personally refrain from referring to CD Projekt Red as ‘Dumb Polish Donkey’ though, it is at least nice to see this one based on some pretty awesome facts about the company!

What do you think? What nickname would you give a game developer? – Let us know in the comments!